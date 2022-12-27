 Skip to content

Jetpack George! update for 27 December 2022

Day One Patch Release

Share · View all patches · Build 10221548

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy rocket launch day!
We've release a day one patch to address last minute issues with Jetpack George! This includes;
-Progress was not being saved before. This has been addressed. All Tuna, Upgrades and (M) Records are now saved.
-Minor fixes with engine.

