 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Search For Paradisus update for 27 December 2022

BETA v0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10221513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1st The game was ported and updated to Unreal Engine 5.1. With this, the game will be able to continue being developed in the latest version of the graphics engine.

2º One of the graphical configuration options from the main menu and pause menu was removed, which corresponded to the "cinematic" mode of the Unreal Engine and which made the game's performance very impaired in favor of a graphical improvement that was not so noticeable. Getting more balanced without this option.

3º A few more fire tornadoes have also been added to the "Gehenna" map.

4º Fixed some translation bugs on the map "Gehenna".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2176001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link