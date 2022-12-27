1st The game was ported and updated to Unreal Engine 5.1. With this, the game will be able to continue being developed in the latest version of the graphics engine.

2º One of the graphical configuration options from the main menu and pause menu was removed, which corresponded to the "cinematic" mode of the Unreal Engine and which made the game's performance very impaired in favor of a graphical improvement that was not so noticeable. Getting more balanced without this option.

3º A few more fire tornadoes have also been added to the "Gehenna" map.

4º Fixed some translation bugs on the map "Gehenna".