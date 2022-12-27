New Update

So i added in a few things there is a journal to help tell u about some of the stuff in the game as well I have made a few new improvements to help with animal population I was having a issue with them no being on the map but showing up in the population. It was due to the breeding acting up pretty sure we have fixed this issue so you should see more animals now. There has been 2 new maps added they have not been fully tested but can be played on seem to be working on. 1 has beaver on it I am working with a little something with them so bare with me on this thanks to all that are playing the game I know it needs some work but I will get it there hang in there with me. I am gong to try to work on letting you guys play around with the game until I release so u can see how things are going.