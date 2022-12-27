Version 1.1 Patch Notes

Hey to all who are reading this!

[Info] The game now has localization support! This will make it possible for localization into many languages. If you'd like to translate the game into a language you know, feel free to reach out!

[Polish] Major writing pass. The script is now more-or-less finalized. An ending was rewritten, many things were re-phrased.

[Polish] Minor graphical improvements.

[Fixed] Lots and lots of embarassing typos.

[Fixed] Cursor is more consistent.

[Fixed] You can now use LMB to answer slider questions.

Have a Happy New Year!