Vespa's Test update for 27 December 2022

Version 1.1 Patch Notes

Hey to all who are reading this!

[Info] The game now has localization support! This will make it possible for localization into many languages. If you'd like to translate the game into a language you know, feel free to reach out!

[Polish] Major writing pass. The script is now more-or-less finalized. An ending was rewritten, many things were re-phrased.
[Polish] Minor graphical improvements.

[Fixed] Lots and lots of embarassing typos.
[Fixed] Cursor is more consistent.
[Fixed] You can now use LMB to answer slider questions.

Have a Happy New Year!

