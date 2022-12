Share · View all patches · Build 10221375 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 20:32:23 UTC by Wendy

-New textures and shader are added for blood stains and with these, a mechanic is added where the footsteps leave a mark after stepping on blood.

-Save errors are corrected.

-Subtly improves the interaction of your partner.

-Escenes near to the end are modified to prepare for the addition of new levels in the near future.