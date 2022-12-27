v0.31 - Balance changes, bug fixes, and background improvements

Hey all, not a ton of new content to see this update besides some bug fixes that appeared after the release of v0.3. I also did some tweaking to general difficulty scaling, scoring, weapons, and weapon drops:

Changelog

Fixes:

Issue where enemies would sometimes keep shooting even after dying and triggering a bullet cancel

Fixed a bug where the Bit upgrade would still deal damage even if invisible

Stage end warps were being miscounted

No Miss Bonus was always being applied at the end of each stage even if the player died

Issue where Vakterns missiles weren't dealing damage

Issue where Vakterns missiles would sometimes disappear

Fixed a bug where weapon capsules would sometimes hang around after starting the next level

Balance Changes:

Increased energy weapon strength

Increased scores at which players receive extra lives (now 80000, 250000, and 500000)

Slightly increased all enemy base health

Boss and enemy health now scale based on the loop the player is on

The player now de-levels once when killed (cannot drop below level 2)

Increased general bullet count for Level 1 on subsequent loops (loop 2+)

At least 1 weapon should drop at the end of each stage

Increased score gained on subsequent loops (loop 2+)

Stage end boss warp bonuses are now more forgiving

Other changes:

Added new backgrounds for Level 1

Increased resolution of Level 2 and 3 backgrounds

The pipeline hasn't changed much since the last update. v0.32 will focus on adding new enemies and level design to Level 1.

In the pipeline:

New Level 1 enemies

New Level 1 boss fight

Story content for Level 1

New weapons/items

As always, if you find any bugs or issues please feel free to drop a comment here or message me on discord!

