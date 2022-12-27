 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Crome: Bullet Purgatory update for 27 December 2022

v0.31 - Balance changes, bug fixes, and background improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 10221323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

Hey all, not a ton of new content to see this update besides some bug fixes that appeared after the release of v0.3. I also did some tweaking to general difficulty scaling, scoring, weapons, and weapon drops:

Changelog

Fixes:
  • Issue where enemies would sometimes keep shooting even after dying and triggering a bullet cancel
  • Fixed a bug where the Bit upgrade would still deal damage even if invisible
  • Stage end warps were being miscounted
  • No Miss Bonus was always being applied at the end of each stage even if the player died
  • Issue where Vakterns missiles weren't dealing damage
  • Issue where Vakterns missiles would sometimes disappear
  • Fixed a bug where weapon capsules would sometimes hang around after starting the next level
Balance Changes:
  • Increased energy weapon strength
  • Increased scores at which players receive extra lives (now 80000, 250000, and 500000)
  • Slightly increased all enemy base health
  • Boss and enemy health now scale based on the loop the player is on
  • The player now de-levels once when killed (cannot drop below level 2)
  • Increased general bullet count for Level 1 on subsequent loops (loop 2+)
  • At least 1 weapon should drop at the end of each stage
  • Increased score gained on subsequent loops (loop 2+)
  • Stage end boss warp bonuses are now more forgiving
Other changes:
  • Added new backgrounds for Level 1
  • Increased resolution of Level 2 and 3 backgrounds

The pipeline hasn't changed much since the last update. v0.32 will focus on adding new enemies and level design to Level 1.

In the pipeline:
  • New Level 1 enemies
  • New Level 1 boss fight
  • Story content for Level 1
  • New weapons/items

As always, if you find any bugs or issues please feel free to drop a comment here or message me on discord!

Discord

Changed files in this update

Super Crome: Bullet Purgatory Windows Depot 984451
  • Loading history…
Super Crome: Bullet Purgatory Mac OS X Depot 984452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link