v0.31 - Balance changes, bug fixes, and background improvements

Hey all, not a ton of new content to see this update besides some bug fixes that appeared after the release of v0.3. I also did some tweaking to general difficulty scaling, scoring, weapons, and weapon drops:
Changelog
Fixes:
- Issue where enemies would sometimes keep shooting even after dying and triggering a bullet cancel
- Fixed a bug where the Bit upgrade would still deal damage even if invisible
- Stage end warps were being miscounted
- No Miss Bonus was always being applied at the end of each stage even if the player died
- Issue where Vakterns missiles weren't dealing damage
- Issue where Vakterns missiles would sometimes disappear
- Fixed a bug where weapon capsules would sometimes hang around after starting the next level
Balance Changes:
- Increased energy weapon strength
- Increased scores at which players receive extra lives (now 80000, 250000, and 500000)
- Slightly increased all enemy base health
- Boss and enemy health now scale based on the loop the player is on
- The player now de-levels once when killed (cannot drop below level 2)
- Increased general bullet count for Level 1 on subsequent loops (loop 2+)
- At least 1 weapon should drop at the end of each stage
- Increased score gained on subsequent loops (loop 2+)
- Stage end boss warp bonuses are now more forgiving
Other changes:
- Added new backgrounds for Level 1
- Increased resolution of Level 2 and 3 backgrounds
The pipeline hasn't changed much since the last update. v0.32 will focus on adding new enemies and level design to Level 1.
In the pipeline:
- New Level 1 enemies
- New Level 1 boss fight
- Story content for Level 1
- New weapons/items
As always, if you find any bugs or issues please feel free to drop a comment here or message me on discord!
Changed files in this update