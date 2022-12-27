 Skip to content

Crocotile 3D update for 27 December 2022

v2.0.4

  • Added: Mouse buttons 4 and 5 are now bindable for any actions that can use the mouse.
  • Added: Primitive brush tool. Select from the list of tools on left side of 3d view while in draw mode. Customize the primitive shape in the Transform panel.
  • Improved: On Mac computers, the delete action will now use the Backspace key by default.
  • Changed: The nw.js version for Windows has been updated to the latest. This should help keep things current and hopefully avoid any false positives.
  • Changed: V key for toggling opacity of a tileset is now unassigned by default. To bind it, go to Edit > General > Toggle Opacity.
  • Fixed: Rotating specific bones with Gizmo would cause skinned mesh to get messed up when switching to Scene panel.
  • Fixed: Billboard sprites would become misaligned or wobble while animated.
  • Fixed: Exporting a list of Objects of filetype .glb with embedded textures would cause the filenames to not match the models.
  • Fixed: If Gizmo Alignment was set to Local, selecting the first entity/object would define the Tilt mode's default orientation.

