v.2.0.4 (December 27, 2022)
- Added: Mouse buttons 4 and 5 are now bindable for any actions that can use the mouse.
- Added: Primitive brush tool. Select from the list of tools on left side of 3d view while in draw mode. Customize the primitive shape in the Transform panel.
- Improved: On Mac computers, the delete action will now use the Backspace key by default.
- Changed: The nw.js version for Windows has been updated to the latest. This should help keep things current and hopefully avoid any false positives.
- Changed: V key for toggling opacity of a tileset is now unassigned by default. To bind it, go to Edit > General > Toggle Opacity.
- Fixed: Rotating specific bones with Gizmo would cause skinned mesh to get messed up when switching to Scene panel.
- Fixed: Billboard sprites would become misaligned or wobble while animated.
- Fixed: Exporting a list of Objects of filetype .glb with embedded textures would cause the filenames to not match the models.
- Fixed: If Gizmo Alignment was set to Local, selecting the first entity/object would define the Tilt mode's default orientation.
