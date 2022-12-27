 Skip to content

MADNESS: Project Nexus update for 27 December 2022

Release Build 1.06.b Update!

Build 10221290

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The release build has been caught up with all updates from the beta branch! The Halloween ghosts are also now finally at rest - thanks for killing them for us!

In January we're releasing the next content update for the Story Campaign: a neat little romp around the overworld while being pursued by a relentless nightmare: the S-3LF Eater! Learn a little about the enigmatic Cyber Bandits, their creator Doctor Gonne, and the origins of Project Kobold that preceded them. If you like lore, this is the update for you. If not, you've got a big bad villain to beat up. Hopefully something for everyone!

Stay tuned!

