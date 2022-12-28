Snowflake Party Event

Share · View all patches · Build 10221270 · Last edited 28 December 2022 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Dear players!

Today, a game event was launched in the game that will help you diversify the frosty gray everyday life!

Now from monsters from level 50, players will be able to knock out an event item:

"Snowflake", which must be taken to NPC Gate Bregal, in Berneo.

During the event, you will have to go through a chain of 15 quests.



As a reward for each quest, you can get some of the following items in different amounts:

Ginger tea

Hot chocolate

christmas candy

Christmas cookies

Stone of Ancient Knowledge

Brilliant Stone of Ancient Knowledge

Vrockian extract

carats

The higher the quest, the tastier the reward!

As a reward for the last quest No. 15, you will become the owner of a Level 90 Unique New Year's Costume for 15 days!

Snowflakes can be used as 320 HP and 120 MP health potions.

The event will last until 01/11/2023.

Collect all the snowflakes to make it snow on GameXP!