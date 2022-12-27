Added 22 new legends in game

-Centaur of the Eastern Wilds

-Cold Decreed

-Ela Guard

-Embassy Golem

-Entity of the Scorched flame

-Kiah, Holder of the sword

-King's Guard

-Ledious

-Marked One

-Monster in the Forest

-Morbid Replacement

-Octi-Velosi

-Omi, the Great White

-Orion

-Overgoshi Warrior

-The King's Advisor

-The Kings Task Manager

-Undead Parasite

-Undead Sorcerer

-Unforgiving Orc

-Wandering Wolf

-Young Wyvern

Updated art work for 6 Legends

-Asa

-Ashlyn

-Melinoe

-Maebelic

-Horus

-Grand elder drako