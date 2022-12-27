Added 22 new legends in game
-Centaur of the Eastern Wilds
-Cold Decreed
-Ela Guard
-Embassy Golem
-Entity of the Scorched flame
-Kiah, Holder of the sword
-King's Guard
-Ledious
-Marked One
-Monster in the Forest
-Morbid Replacement
-Octi-Velosi
-Omi, the Great White
-Orion
-Overgoshi Warrior
-The King's Advisor
-The Kings Task Manager
-Undead Parasite
-Undead Sorcerer
-Unforgiving Orc
-Wandering Wolf
-Young Wyvern
Updated art work for 6 Legends
-Asa
-Ashlyn
-Melinoe
-Maebelic
-Horus
-Grand elder drako
Changed files in this update