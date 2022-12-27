 Skip to content

Forgotten Legends Playtest update for 27 December 2022

New legends

Forgotten Legends Playtest update for 27 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 22 new legends in game
-Centaur of the Eastern Wilds
-Cold Decreed
-Ela Guard
-Embassy Golem
-Entity of the Scorched flame
-Kiah, Holder of the sword
-King's Guard
-Ledious
-Marked One
-Monster in the Forest
-Morbid Replacement
-Octi-Velosi
-Omi, the Great White
-Orion
-Overgoshi Warrior
-The King's Advisor
-The Kings Task Manager
-Undead Parasite
-Undead Sorcerer
-Unforgiving Orc
-Wandering Wolf
-Young Wyvern

Updated art work for 6 Legends
-Asa
-Ashlyn
-Melinoe
-Maebelic
-Horus
-Grand elder drako

Changed files in this update

Depot 2021061
