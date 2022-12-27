 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 27 December 2022

V. 2.35

Share · View all patches · Build 10221172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a new Weapon: Sawn-Off Shotgun
-Added a new Weapon: Anti-Tank Rocket Launcher
-Added Extended Magazines for M11
-Added a new Variant to the Mac-11
-Revamped Level Negative 5
-Revamped The Whiteout
-Adjusted the Non Sawn-Off Double Barrel Shotgun
-Buckshot deals less Damage but fires more pellets
-Drawers are now lootable in Level 5
-A Ladder has been placed in Level 233 to help with Platforming
-Added a New Pyroil texture
-Small Spider Ragdolls don't go through the Floor anymore
-Headshots deal 5x more damage
-Adjusted the Flashlight
-Arena Mode now has infinite ammo
-Adjusted the position of entity cam on some enemies
-Adjusted the position of the BAR, Tommy Gun and Double Barrel Shotgun in Slots
-Added armed wretches with ar4's

-Many Bug Fixes

