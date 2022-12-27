-Added a new Weapon: Sawn-Off Shotgun

-Added a new Weapon: Anti-Tank Rocket Launcher

-Added Extended Magazines for M11

-Added a new Variant to the Mac-11

-Revamped Level Negative 5

-Revamped The Whiteout

-Adjusted the Non Sawn-Off Double Barrel Shotgun

-Buckshot deals less Damage but fires more pellets

-Drawers are now lootable in Level 5

-A Ladder has been placed in Level 233 to help with Platforming

-Added a New Pyroil texture

-Small Spider Ragdolls don't go through the Floor anymore

-Headshots deal 5x more damage

-Adjusted the Flashlight

-Arena Mode now has infinite ammo

-Adjusted the position of entity cam on some enemies

-Adjusted the position of the BAR, Tommy Gun and Double Barrel Shotgun in Slots

-Added armed wretches with ar4's

-Many Bug Fixes