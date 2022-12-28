Melee Weapons Reworked, Revolvers, New Sandbox and More Improvements

Melee Reworked

Sharp Moves

Waving weapons around is easier and your hits are much more precise now. Cut, chop and pierce your enemies as never before!

New Damage from Bladed Weapons

Piercing damage depends on the length of the blade and distance it went inside the body. It will make ragdoll fall to the ground and moan, or instantly kills it if you pushed too far.



Enemies with weapons in their bodies will fall to the ground and recieve damage over time until death.



Revolvers

New weapon family — revolvers!



Today you'll meet three types of revolver cylinders: Top-break, Fixed and Swing-out — all sure are tricky to load, especially when you are doing it one by one.

Happy to share that we have a Speedloader option for you — choose it in the Interactions in the Settings and it will appear in your hand when needed.

Dead End — Classic Sandbox is back!

And agian, you asked and we delivered — meet our first sandbox level from 2020 Hard Bullet in brand new look.

It is the same size location with all the brutal activities on their places. We are going to add more details and objects during further updates.

Other Bugfixes & Improvements

Break Actions: Injectors added — now you can notice how injectors pull out the bullets when you open the barrels;

Injectors added — now you can notice how injectors pull out the bullets when you open the barrels; Break Actions: Hummers now move correctly;

Hummers now move correctly; Welding: You can weld things and ragdolls to Wall Targets and Climbing Holds;

You can weld things and ragdolls to Wall Targets and Climbing Holds; 5.56 Rifles and Some SMGs: sliders now move correctly;

sliders now move correctly; Ammo Bench: if you charm a shotgun-type weapon its new pallets won't stuck on shot as may happen before;

if you charm a shotgun-type weapon its new pallets won't stuck on shot as may happen before; Arena Selector: Returned Action to Pause Menu Arenas list;

Returned Action to Pause Menu Arenas list; Some sound bugs removed;

Known Issues

Fastloader option: Set Yes to turn it off and No to use;

Revolver Cylinder may rotate in wrong direction sometimes;

Lack of some sounds;

Related Devlog Posts:

Join our communities to directly talk to us:

▬▬▬ [DISCORD](discord.gg/QDrUWsJ) ▬▬▬ TWITTER ▬▬▬ MODS ▬▬▬ PATREON ▬▬▬