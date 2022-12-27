 Skip to content

Game Of The Dead update for 27 December 2022

alpha 0.0.2 update

Build 10221095

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Started Some updates of the alpha

. faster player movement
. added some game music and hit marker sounds
. started updating the Game UI
. small discription at the start to help new players on how to play the game

