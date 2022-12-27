Noble Fates 0.27.1.2 Released!

Minor Update
Fix for crash when triggering Escapee events
Fix for crash when Hauling
Fix for crash when Robbing
Fix for crash when deselecting a Tannery
Fix for crash when your ruler has too many abilities
Conversations
Fix reaction tooltip not showing up
Raise bar for what's on a member of your kingdom's mind
Makes incompatible relationships less viable
Nudges in the direction of solving Esteem issues in other ways
Wall Decorations
Fix Want Satisfaction
Bandit Art
Ribbons
Sacks
Vines
Wall Flags
Wall Flowers
Wall Skull
Make Crateable
Vines
Wall Flowers
Work
Fix bug that can cause Tasks to be permanently blocked
Serfs/Prisoners
Properly cancel Capture commands after freed
Properly cancel Capture commands after promoted
Disable control of escaping Serf
Report an Issue
Add Report an Issue to the Pause Menu
Saves and uploads with the report so we can investigate
Check Include Pathing to send extra data that helps us diagnose and resolve pathing issues
Crash Reporting
Switch reporting backend so we can handle larger saves
Pathing
Support for saving pathing into save for support
