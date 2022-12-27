 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 27 December 2022

Noble Fates 0.27.1.2 Released!

Noble Fates 0.27.1.2 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Update 


Fix for crash when triggering Escapee events  
Fix for crash when Hauling  
Fix for crash when Robbing  
Fix for crash when deselecting a Tannery  
Fix for crash when your ruler has too many abilities  

Conversations  
Fix reaction tooltip not showing up  
Raise bar for what's on a member of your kingdom's mind  
Makes incompatible relationships less viable  
Nudges in the direction of solving Esteem issues in other ways  

Wall Decorations  
Fix Want Satisfaction  
Bandit Art  
Ribbons  
Sacks  
Vines  
Wall Flags  
Wall Flowers  
Wall Skull  
Make Crateable  
Vines  
Wall Flowers  

Work  
Fix bug that can cause Tasks to be permanently blocked  

Serfs/Prisoners  
Properly cancel Capture commands after freed  
Properly cancel Capture commands after promoted  
Disable control of escaping Serf  

Report an Issue  
Add Report an Issue to the Pause Menu  
Saves and uploads with the report so we can investigate  
Check Include Pathing to send extra data that helps us diagnose and resolve pathing issues  

Crash Reporting  
Switch reporting backend so we can handle larger saves

Pathing  
Support for saving pathing into save for support```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

