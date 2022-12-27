Noble Fates 0.27.1.2 Released!

Minor Update

Fix for crash when triggering Escapee events Fix for crash when Hauling Fix for crash when Robbing Fix for crash when deselecting a Tannery Fix for crash when your ruler has too many abilities Conversations Fix reaction tooltip not showing up Raise bar for what's on a member of your kingdom's mind Makes incompatible relationships less viable Nudges in the direction of solving Esteem issues in other ways Wall Decorations Fix Want Satisfaction Bandit Art Ribbons Sacks Vines Wall Flags Wall Flowers Wall Skull Make Crateable Vines Wall Flowers Work Fix bug that can cause Tasks to be permanently blocked Serfs/Prisoners Properly cancel Capture commands after freed Properly cancel Capture commands after promoted Disable control of escaping Serf Report an Issue Add Report an Issue to the Pause Menu Saves and uploads with the report so we can investigate Check Include Pathing to send extra data that helps us diagnose and resolve pathing issues Crash Reporting Switch reporting backend so we can handle larger saves Pathing Support for saving pathing into save for support```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!