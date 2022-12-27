Changes have been made to the game interface. Now the menu design looks more attractive. After changes in the game balance, you can pick up 300 from a pack of hryvnias, instead of 250. Such changes will make the game easier for players and make the process more enjoyable.
VataZombie update for 27 December 2022
Changes were made in the interface, as well as changes in the game balance.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
