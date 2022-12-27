 Skip to content

MuseSwipr update for 27 December 2022

Update notes for Dec 28

Share · View all patches · Build 10220866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can pause or play songs from the title screen by pressing space or ctrl+p

Level editor active beat colors have been changed to reflect lane colors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1879342
  • Loading history…
