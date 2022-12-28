Patch Notes 1.11.5

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, this is the 3rd post-CoR bug fixing Patch. It includes some new changes to improve clarity and use of some new gameplay mechanics introduced in CoR, in addition to focusing a TON of bugs.

This is our biggest post DLC launch patch yet, and hopefully the last one focused on bug fixing! And if not... well, see you next week!

Level Tweaks:

Fixed Feaster's Lair to Childbed path, preventing backtracking.

Fixed Weeping Cavity to Yr Den path, preventing backtracking.

Added New walls that can only be broken using Sprint for improved clarity.

This new wall will now appear right after beating Flowerheart to better understand the ability and its uses.

Quality of life improvement:

Sprint dash can now be triggered from air dash upon landing as long as the button to sprint is held down and landing occurs within 0.5 seconds.

Beacon inactive sound has been pitched down to be less ear piercing...

New Fetal Pearl completion animation.

(Players expressed confusion regarding the Thin Nacre gained from Runners and how collecting 3 of them creates the Fetal Pearl healing item.)

Achievements:

Instruments achievement fix. (For real now!) should be given retroactively.

Kin achievement fix. Should be given retroactively.

Old save fixes:

Fixed surrogate warping on end game saves.

Bugs:

Fixed a leftover issue blocking players from re-fighting a boss in the Prey Gauntlet menu.

Some map fixes.

Special zones that block the ability to look up or down will now be properly cancelled on death.

Fixed projectiles just floating slowly mid-air if they hit something right after being launched.

Graphics wont unload around areas the player might reform to. (On Graphics Fidelity level 2 and 3)

It is now easier to track Combustion Lantern debuff stacks on the Flowerheart encounter.

Boss and Miniboss status map markers fix.

Pale sky's healing effect will now properly re-apply after death.

Refining to the Vulture arena's pullable Beacon collider.

Fixed back causing other sources of damage to be effected by the insufficient weapon stats debuff.

Fixed an issue with the Combustion Lantern on the Whisperers fight.

Fixed an issue with Electric Walls in Lower Nerveroot disappearing.

Fixed an issue with some player abilities causing them to drop through moving platforms and elevators.

-Fixed an issue causing the Eyebrute's eyes to stutter.

-Fixed an issue causing the Eyebrute's eyes to stutter. Fixed an issue caused by pulling a platform repeatedly multiple times.

Fixed some speech bubbles being bigger than intended.

The Vulture wont leap backwards if at the edge of the arena after being repelled.

Pausing the game mid music transition in encounters should no longer interrupt it.

Finger Blade can now damage breakable floors.

Fixed a small issue with the music on the Desert Watcher fight.

Surrogate Vulture received some hitbox fixes.

The Flowerheart boss now triggers on damage taken, instead of on hit taken.

Tarbile generating weapons wont generate a Tarbile stack on hitting an immune target.

Madrock swing sound effect has returned!

The 'Insufficient Attributes Debuff' will now properly be removed after growing in the Surrogate past the requirements.

Added a failsafe to on character kill achievements that should trigger when coming in range with their spawn location.

Fixed an issue caused by upgrading certain weapons to maximum rank.

Balancing:

Price of Pearls reduced in the Childbed merchant.

Price of weapons sold in the Worldpillar reduced.

Please keep posting your issues to our forums. Any additional information such as images, but especially videos, would help us immensely to get these problems solved faster!