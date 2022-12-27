 Skip to content

Tiny Football update for 27 December 2022

Tiny Football patch update (v0.0.4)

27 December 2022

Season Greetings!

Another update (v0.0.4) with the following features/fixes:

  • New countries added to season mode - Germany and Italy (more to follow soon!)
  • Fix bug in season mode where previous season matches showing
  • Fix free kick achievement bug
  • Further enhancements to database migrations

As always, please let me know what your thoughts are of the new features and bug fixes. Be sure to report any issues too if encountered.

Thanks again for all your feedback so far.

Martyn

