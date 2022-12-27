Santa and blizzards? Find out what's going on in Anvil Saga.

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

We are grateful to all the wonderful players who participated in testing the update while it was still in beta. Today we're sharing a brand new festive Anvil Saga update with all of Arthur's fans.

We've added events for new modifiers: Beaujolais Day, Valentine's Day, Halloween, Christmas, Eclipse, and Blizzard. You'll need to help Santa delight the village kids for Christmas and surprise the youth with original hearts for Valentine's Day.

There is a change to the reputation of witches and priests. It will now change to -5 when they meet in the queue.

The characters will now react a little differently when they're hungry. If a character has less than 30% satiation left, they will immediately eat the food after cooking it, instead of putting a bowl on the table.

Fixed bugs in the new update:

Fixed stuck customers waiting in line – We're sorry that you have to put up with undignified customer behavior from update to update. The thing is, this bug is caused by different reasons, so these are more like variations of the same bug.

Fixed disappearing items from complex orders.

Fixed a bug where if Arthur read a book, no other smith could read it.

Fixed the carpenter's sign that would not appear at the entrance when the forge was upgraded.

Fixed a bug where the game didn't consider the wooden crafting workbench put in the room, and the red exclamation point on the room kept lighting up.

Fixed infinitely sellable vault for ore.

Fixed a bug in which some interface elements became unclickable.

IMPORTANT: old saves are not compatible with the new version of Anvil Saga. We recommend you start a new game. If you want to complete the previous game, download the updated build in beta. To get there, select "Properties", then "Betas" and select the available version: Legacy build 0.14.2 for older saves.

We hope this update of Anvil Saga will bring you a lot of fun and many hours of enjoyable gaming over the holiday season!

Give us your feedback here or on Discord. We always welcome new ideas for the game.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team