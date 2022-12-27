Update 0.19 - Spy on the next attack wave

Hi everyone,
We've expanded the Attack Wave information panel to show the current and the next attack wave.
This will help you prepare for the invulnerability and weaknesses of the next wave.
Changes
- Improved the Attack Wave information panel by showing the next attack wave.
- Bugfix - the cursor sometimes remained as a "hand" when exiting the game and returning to the main menu.
- Improved the texture used on the Bunker.
- Moved the Main Menu icon next to the mini map.
I hope you enjoy the changes and have a great new years' celebration.
Till next update,
André
