Share · View all patches · Build 10220307 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Big changes:

added primitive diplomacy for the common market(but there is no AI yet

-the computer always agrees)

city mechanics added

*New Powers: Mercury and Titan

Changes:

*New character generation system(but their appearance is still old)

UI

added a button to build factories and cities from the planet menu

new hints for cities

*many lists are now scrollable with the mouse