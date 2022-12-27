TOD Regular Patch 0.151

New Content - Added sound for Fate Sighting skill. If you cannot learn a skill when you get a skill book, you can get a certain amount of EXP. Fairy NPC on the 2-0F will disappear after the class change is over.

Bug fix -

Fixed missing names for some artifacts.

Fixed missing some stats obtained after talking to NPCs in town.

Fixed an error where Eerie Wave skill did not display its effect.

Fixed ward skill stack not resetting after battle.

Fixed an error where the rate of Haste Gift was 100%, has been corrected to 3%.

Fixed an error where Holy Water Bomb skill's incorrect activate phase.

Fixed an error where Holy Water Bomb skill did not display its effect.

Fixed an error where gold was not consumed when purchasing artifacts from the Artifact Shop on the 3-4B