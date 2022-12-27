 Skip to content

Knight Crawlers Playtest update for 27 December 2022

Hotfix Notes for patch 0.3.14

Hello peeps!

I broke the Sanctuary in the last patch so here is a hotfix for that! Pardon the inconvenience. For full patch notes please join our discord :)

https://discord.com/invite/tm73je8kWn

Thank you!

