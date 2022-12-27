December 28th update preview notice

Share · View all patches · Build 10219935 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 11:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello. This is Kritika Global.

We will inform you in advance about the new update scheduled for December 28th.

Through this update, updates such as the expansion of the highest level, the addition of new villages and stages, and the addition of new raid stages will be carried out.

Inspection time

Start: KST 10:00 / GMT 01:00 / CET 03:00 / PST previous day 17:00

End: KST 14:00 / GMT 05:00 / CET 07:00 / PST previous day 21:00

Update details

The maximum level is changed from 70 to 75.

Depending on the maximum level change, the usable level of some items is adjusted from 70 to 75.

Depending on the maximum level change, the level up reward will change.

Level 9 rewards will be deleted.

A level 75 reward is added.

A new village, 'Mana Fall Village' is added.

After completing the existing main quest, you can enter by proceeding with the quest 'Finding Traces of Enormous Magic' which can be obtained from 'Marie' NPC in 'Windy Highland Camp'.

Following the addition of a new village, a main quest that can be performed in that area will be added.

As new villages are added, related NPCs are added.

Arcana

Essence Random Box (High) (Tradable): 50 Blue Fountain Mana Pieces

Essence Random Box (Rare~Legend) (Tradable): 200 Blue Fountain Mana Pieces

Essence Random Box (Rare) (Tradable): 30 Crimson Mana Pieces

Essence Random Box (Legend) (Tradable): 90 Crimson Mana Pieces

Essence Random Box (Rare~Myth) (Tradable): 30 Heaven Crystals

Essence Random Box (Myth) (Tradable): 150 Heaven Crystals

Class Change Master Sasha Summoning Stone (Untradeable): 1 Blue Fountain Mana Piece

Class Change Master Belshazzar Summoning Stone (Untradable): Bluish Mana Crystal x1

Class Change Master Inkyu Summoning Stone (Untradeable): 1 Blue Fountain Mana Piece

Demon Slayer Summoning Stone (Untradeable): 2 Blue Fountain Mana Pieces

Asura Summoning Stone (Untradeable): 2 Blue Fountain Mana Pieces

Supernova Summoning Stone (Untradable): 2 Blue Fountain Mana Pieces

Other village NPCs such as Reto, Vesta, and Lionel are added.

A new stage that can be entered from a new town is added.

Great Hall of the Defender (Entry Power: 300,000)

Obtainable items: Bluish Mana Crystal, Spiritual Amplification Orb (confirmed), etc.

Eroded Sun Shrine (Entry Power: 300,000)

Obtainable items: Bluish Mana Crystal, Spiritual Amplification Orb (confirmed), etc.

Eroded Moon Shrine (Entry Power: 300,000)

Obtainable items: Bluish Mana Crystal, Spiritual Amplification Orb (confirmed), etc.

Stolen Emperor's Bridge (Entry Power: 350,000)

Obtainable items: Bluish Mana Crystal, Spiritual Amplification Orb (confirmed), etc.

Libern Street Battlefield (Entry Power: 350,000)

Obtainable items: Bluish Mana Crystal, Spiritual Amplification Orb (confirmed), etc.

Depleted Elonian Spring (Entry Power: 350,000)

Obtainable items: Bluish Mana Crystal, Spiritual Amplification Orb (confirmed), etc.

Abyss. Great Hall of the Defender (Entry Power: 300,000)

Obtainable Items: Essence Random Box (Rare~Legend), Essence Random Box (High), Bluish Mana Crystal x3 (Confirmed), Spiritual Amplification Orb x1 (Confirmed), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv2

Abyss. Sun Shrine (Entry Power: 1,000,000)

Obtainable items: Essence Random Box (Legend), Essence Random Box (Rare), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv3, Crimson Mana Crystal (Confirmed), Spirit Amplifying Bead x1 (Confirmed), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv2 x1 (Confirmed)

Abyss. Moon Shrine (Entry Power: 1,000,000)

Obtainable items: Essence Random Box (Legend), Essence Random Box (Rare), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv3, Crimson Mana Crystal (Confirmed), Spirit Amplifying Bead x1 (Confirmed), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv2 x1 (Confirmed)

Abyss. Emperor's Bridge (Entry Power: 7,000,000)

Obtainable items: Essence Random Box (Legend~Myth), Essence Random Box (Rare~Legend), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv3, Heaven Crystal (Confirmed), Spiritual Amplification Orb x1 (Confirmed), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv2 x1 (Confirmed)

Abyss. Libern Free Street (Entry Power: 7,000,000)

Obtainable items: Essence Random Box (Legend~Myth), Essence Random Box (Rare~Legend), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv3, Heaven Crystal (Confirmed), Spiritual Amplification Orb x1 (Confirmed), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv2 x1 (Confirmed)

Abyss. Depleted Elonian Spring (Entry Power: 7,000,000)

Obtainable items: Essence Random Box (Legend~Myth), Essence Random Box (Rare~Legend), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv3, Heaven Crystal (Confirmed), Spiritual Amplification Orb x1 (Confirmed), [Soul Gem] Random Box - Lv2 x1 (Confirmed)

Abyss. Elonian Spring (Entry Power: 10,000,000)

Obtainable Items: Bluish Mana Equipment Selection Box, Essence Random Box (Myth), Essence Random Box (Legend~Myth), Essence Random Box (Rare~Myth), Heaven Crystal (Confirmed), Spiritual Amplification Orb x1 (Confirmed), [Spirit] Random Box - Lv3 x1 (Confirmed)

A new raid stage [Rise of Perumago] is added.

Entry capacity: up to 4 people

License Quest: [Raid] Unfamiliar Energy - This quest can be obtained from NPC Marie after completing all the main quests. (Combat power limit: 10,000,000)

Number of entries allowed: Basic 2 times / Additional 3 times

Entrance Material: Rise of Perumago Dimensional Scroll / Additional Entry Material: Rise of Perumago Additional Scroll - You can purchase this item from 'Tramp' NPC.

Rise of Perumago Dimensional Scroll: 500,000 gold (no purchase limit)

Additional Scroll of Rise of Perumago: 200 Quartz + 120,000 Gold (3 times per 7 days per account)

Obtainable Rewards

Phase 1: Reforged Heavenly Equipment Selection Box, Raid Reward Coin

Phase 2: Reforged Heavenly Equipment Selection Box, Reforged Equipment Pieces

Phase 3: Reforged Heavenly Equipment Selection Box, Raid Reward Coin

Phase 4: Reforged Heavenly Equipment Selection Box, Reforged Equipment Pieces

According to the addition of new raid stages, related item crafting will be added to NPC Lamar.

Reforged Heavenly Equipment Selection Box: 2000 Reforged Equipment Pieces + 100 Lapisium + 100 Golden Lapis + 10,000,000 Gold

[[Abyss] Blue Fountain] equipment, a Legend grade item that can be obtained as a main quest reward, is added. The equipment can be equipped with 1 Essence per part.

[Abyss] Bluish Mana Weapon: Attack Power 16500, Attack Speed 3.25%, Critical 300, Critical Damage 38%, Damage 30%, Transcendence 55, Attack Damage +15%

[Abyss] Bluish Mana Circlet: Defense 1560, Critical 320, Critical Damage 28%, Health 1450, Mana 200, Accuracy 40, Transcendence 70, 10% chance to fire a non-property projectile forward when attacking (cooldown 20 sec)

[Abyss] Bluish Mana Powersuit Top: Defense 3900, Movement Speed 2%, Health 3600, Mana 450, Accuracy 120, Transcendence 70, 50% chance to reduce damage taken by 80% when attacked (10 sec cooldown)

[Abyss] Bluish Mana Powersuit Pants: Defense 3900, Movement Speed 2%, HP 3600, Mana 450, Accuracy 120, Transcendence 70, HP recovered by 15% when HP is below 20% and damage received for 5 seconds Decrease 15% (Cooldown 60 seconds)

[Abyss] Bluish Mana Shoes: Defense 2350, Movement Speed 4%, Health 46700, Mana 600, Accuracy 80, Transcendence 70, 20% chance to activate super armor and increase movement speed by 25% when attacked (60 sec cooldown) )

[Abyss] Bluish Mana Earring: Attack Power 2400, Defense Power 1000, Attack Speed 1.25%, Critical 210, Critical Damage 23%, Damage 12%, Transcendence 70, 10% chance to petrify enemies when attacking (10 sec cooldown)

[Abyss] Bluish Mana Necklace: ATK 2400, DEF 1000, Critical 300, Critical Damage 31%, Transcendence 70, Critical Damage +15%

[Abyss] Bluish Mana Ring: Attack Power 2400, Defense Power 1000, Attack Speed 2.5%, Damage 23.5%, Transcendence 70, Main Power 200/Critical 300 increase for 60 seconds (Cooldown 60 seconds)

[Abyss. The [[Abyss] Blue Light] (Myth) equipment that can be obtained from the Spring of Elonia stage is added. The equipment can be equipped with 2 Essence Essences per part.

[Abyss] Azure Weapon: Attack Power 19200, Attack Speed 5%, Critical 300, Critical Damage 46%, Damage 34.5%, Transcendence 70, Attack Damage +30%

[Abyss] Azure Circlet: Defense 1610, Critical 380, Critical Damage 39%, Damage 3%, Health 1640, Mana 225, Accuracy 45, Transcendence 89, fires non-property projectiles forward (cooldown 60) sec)

[Abyss] Azure Powersuit Top: Defense 4020, Damage 7%, Movement Speed 2%, HP 4500, Mana 510, Accuracy 125, Transcendence 89, Damage nullified once every 60 seconds

[Abyss] Azure Powersuit Pants: Defense 4020, Critical Damage 10%, Movement Speed 2%, HP 4500, Mana 510, Accuracy 125, Transcendence 89, HP recovered by 30% when HP is below 20% Increases damage received by 30% for 5 seconds (Cooldown 60 seconds)

[Abyss] Azure Gloves: Defense 1610, Attack Speed 19%, Critical 450, Critical Damage 7.5%, Damage 27%, Health 1640, Mana 225, Accuracy 45, Strike/Penetration/Slash Strength 140, Transcendence 89, 20% increased damage when attacking

[Abyss] Azure Shoes: Defense 2400, Damage 5%, Movement Speed 4.5%, HP 5400, Mana 650, Accuracy 85, Strike/Penetration/Slash Strength 70, Transcendence 89, super armor activates for 45 seconds when used 40% increase in movement speed and damage received, 45 increase in all attack types (60 sec cooldown)

[Abyss] Azure Earrings: Attack Power 2550, Defense Power 1250, Attack Speed 1.25%, Critical 210, Critical Damage 39%, Damage 25%, Strike/Penetration/Slash Enhancement 25, Transcendence 77, Critical Attack for 10 seconds Reduce target's defense by 15% (10 sec cooldown)

[Abyss] Azure Necklace: Attack Power 2550, Defense Power 1250, Critical 310, Critical Damage 41,25%, Damage 10%, All Property Enhancement 110, Transcendence 77, Critical Damage +25%

[Abyss] Azure Ring: Attack Power 2550, Defense Power 1250, Attack Speed 3%, Critical Damage 15%, Damage 30%, All Property Enhancement 75, Transcendence 77, All Property Enhancement +20% when attacking (Cooldown 60 sec)

Added [[Abyss] Forged] equipment that can be acquired from new raid stages. The equipment can be equipped with 3 Essence Essences per part.

[Abyss] Reforged Heavenly Weapon: Attack Power 42000, Attack Speed 5%, Critical 365, Critical Damage 57%, Damage 43%, Transcendence 140, Attack Damage +40%

[Abyss] Reforged Heavenly Circlet: Defense 2071, Critical 485, Critical Damage 41%, Damage 5.5%, Life 1804, Mana 270, Accuracy 50, Transcendence 170, inflicts neutral attacks on all enemies within the sector when used (Cooldown 60 seconds)

[Abyss] Forged Heavenly Armor Top: Defense 5522, Damage 10%, Movement Speed 3.5%, Health 4950, Mana 620, Accuracy 130, Transcendence 170, Damage nullified once every 30 seconds

[Abyss] Reforged Heavenly Armor Pants: Defense 5522, Critical Damage 13.5%, Movement Speed 3.5%, Health 4950, Mana 620, Accuracy 130, Transcendence 170, HP recovered by 50% when HP is below 20% when attacked and 50% damage reduction for 5 seconds (Cooldown 60 seconds)

[Abyss] Reforged Heavenly Gloves: Defense 2071, Attack Speed 19.6%, Critical 570, Critical Damage 7.5%, Damage 35.5%, Health 1804, Mana 270, Accuracy 50, Strike/Penetration/Slash Strength 220, Transcendence 170 , Increases damage by 30% when attacking

[Abyss] Reforged Heavenly Shoes: Defense 2640, Damage 5.5%, Movement Speed 6.5%, HP 5940, Mana 780, Accuracy 90, Hit/Penetration/Slash 110, Transcendence 170, activates super armor for 45 seconds when used 50% increase in movement speed and damage received, 50 increase in all attack types (60 sec cooldown)

[Abyss] Reforged Heavenly Earring of Heaven: Attack Power 4700, Defense Power 1875, Attack Speed 1.25%, Critical 264, Critical Damage 50%, Damage 32%, Strike/Penetration/Slash Enhancement 50, Transcendence Power 160, Ritual Attack 10 Reduce target's defense by 20% for seconds (cooldown 10 seconds)

[Abyss] Reforged Heavenly Necklace: Attack Power 4700, Defense Power 1875, Critical 380, Critical Damage 52.5%, Damage 13%, All Attribute Enhancement 165, Transcendence 160, Critical Damage +30%

[Abyss] Reforged Heavenly Ring: Attack Power 4700, Defense Power 1875, Attack Speed 3.5%, Critical Damage 21%, Damage 38%, All Elemental Enhancements 130, Transcendence 160, All Elemental Enhancements +30% (Cooldown Time) 60 seconds)

'Essence' items that can be used for new equipment are added.

Essences can be equipped to equipment to exert special effects.

New material items are added.

Bluish Mana Crystal (Bind to account)

Crimson Mana Crystal (Bind to account)

Heaven Crystal (Bind to account)

Reforged equipment pieces (Untradable)

Added a function that allows you to transfer the re-evaluation option when transferring equipment items.

The attendance check event is updated.

From the maintenance on December 28, 2022 to January 25, 2023 at 06:00 'Challenge! The central part of the gray aerial fortress, Arcadia!' event is in progress.

During the event period, the [Ashen Aerial Fortress Alcadia Center] event stage will be open.

This stage is a stage where combat power is calibrated upon entering.

Event coins can be obtained by clearing the stage.

The event stage is only open during the event period.

Event items may have an expiration date, so check the item description.

From after the maintenance on December 28, 2022 to January 25, 2023 at 06:00, the 'Card Matching Event' will be held.

You can play mini-games through the [Cheonyongdae Mini-game Dealer] thief child NPC in each village.

2 card match coupons will be mailed to you every day.

Collect event coins obtained from the event and go to Arendelle to exchange them for generous rewards.

If you fail to match the card pair, your score will decrease.

Event items may have an expiration date, so check the item description.

From after the maintenance on December 28, 2022 until February 22, 2023 at 06:00, the lucky draw will be held.

Lucky Draw can be used by using [Lucky Draw Coins].

Products whose quantity is exhausted are excluded from the obtainable products.

If all items in the lucky draw system are exhausted, you will no longer be able to use the lucky draw.

The [Lucky Draw Coin] item is added to K-SHOP to use the lucky draw.

You can purchase Luck Draw Coins from NPC 'Arcana' in the Blue Spring Valley with 20 Blue Spring Mana Pieces. (Limited to 5 times per 7 days per account)

New items that can be acquired through lucky draw are added.

Green Dragon (Myth Pet/No Evolution): Attack Power 13000, Critical Damage 30%, Damage 30%, Main Ability 20

Mana Fall Village Title (Myth): Attack Power 7000, Critical Damage 40%, Damage 50%, Main Ability 20

Category Stats: Blue Spring Valley - Attack Power 1000

New paid products are added. (Sales Period: After inspection on December 28th - until 06:00 on January 25th)

Lucky draw coin

1 lucky draw coin: 100 cash

10 lucky draw coins: 1000 cash

50 lucky draw coins: 5000 cash

New Year Package: 5,000 cash (can be purchased once per account)

20 Lucky draw coins

30 Pet & key set boxes

Image title & key set box x30

50 Mystery Quartz Key (Account Bind)

30 Mystery Diamond Keys

50 Mystery Diamond Key Bundle Discount: 1500 Cash (Can be purchased 2 times per account)

200 Mystery Quartz Key Bundle Discount: 1500 Cash (can be purchased 2 times per account)

Pet Random Box Package (Value Pack): 10000 cash (74% discount / can be purchased once per account)

70 pet & key set boxes

1 Exciting Pet Random Box (Legend~Myth)

Pet Random Box Package: 5000 cash (70% discount / can be purchased once per account)

50 pet & key set boxes

2 Exciting Pet Random Boxes (Rare~Myth)

Image title random box package (value pack): 5000 cash (74% discount / can be purchased once per account)

70 Image title & key set boxes

1 Image title random box (Legend~Myth)

Image title random box package: 2500 cash (70% discount / can be purchased once per account)

Image Title & key set box x50

2 Image Title Random Boxes (Rare~Myth)

Random box discount sale (can be purchased once per account)

10 Pet & key set boxes: 500 cash (75% discount)

30 Pet & Key Set Boxes: 2500 cash (58% discount)

Image title & key set box x10: 250 cash (75% discount)

25 Image title & key set boxes: 1000 cash (60% discount)

Weekend package sales are held every weekend.

30 Lucky draw coins: 2500 cash

15 Pet & Key Set Boxes: 1000 Cash

80 Pet & Key Set Boxes: 5000 Cash

30 Image title & key set boxes: 1000 cash

150 Image title & key set boxes: 5000 cash

130 Mystery Quartz Keys (Account Bind): 1000 Cash

32 Mystery Diamond Keys: 1000 Cash

Thank you