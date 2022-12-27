Undiscovered House - major update version 2

Our latest update for Undiscovered House brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game. The vast majority of changes are made from collected players' feedback.
Update Version 2.0.01
Chapter 1
✅Annoying piano sound removed.
✅Players get a flashlight at the beginning of the game.
✅Electricity turns off triggers when the player has two fuses and a flashlight.
✅Better focus on the hidden bronze key.
✅Falling book, falling can sound fix.
✅Light with no button fix.
✅Basement environment improvements.
Chapter 2
✅New notes.
✅Changed door lock placement for easier walkthrough.
✅Changed hidden items placement.
Chapter 3
✅New notes.
Chapter 4
✅Grab a key through a wooden wall bug fix.
All chapters
✅White crosshair.
✅Inventory is not showing bug fix.
✅Mouse pointer is not visible bug fix.
✅New jumpscare mechanics (shows when player focus).
✅Optimisation.
✅Graphics improvements (dof, bloom).
✅Flashlight battery lifetime decreased 3 times.
✅Shadow improvements.
✅More batteries.
Changed files in this update