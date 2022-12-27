Undiscovered House - major update version 2

Our latest update for Undiscovered House brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game. The vast majority of changes are made from collected players' feedback.

Update Version 2.0.01

Chapter 1

✅Annoying piano sound removed.

✅Players get a flashlight at the beginning of the game.

✅Electricity turns off triggers when the player has two fuses and a flashlight.

✅Better focus on the hidden bronze key.

✅Falling book, falling can sound fix.

✅Light with no button fix.

✅Basement environment improvements.

Chapter 2

✅New notes.

✅Changed door lock placement for easier walkthrough.

✅Changed hidden items placement.

Chapter 3

✅New notes.

Chapter 4

✅Grab a key through a wooden wall bug fix.

All chapters

✅White crosshair.

✅Inventory is not showing bug fix.

✅Mouse pointer is not visible bug fix.

✅New jumpscare mechanics (shows when player focus).

✅Optimisation.

✅Graphics improvements (dof, bloom).

✅Flashlight battery lifetime decreased 3 times.

✅Shadow improvements.

✅More batteries.