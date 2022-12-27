Update, Version 20221227

English

[The Grand Library]Added Japanese Hiraganas on the Floor of Language. They work the same way as the Katakanas.

[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable from 725 to 740. Two ways to solve the problem on the Floor of Religion.)

[Lost in the Sand]New quest item: Atenist Scripture: To Eternality.

[The Beggar Gang]If you lost "Atenist Scripture: To Eternality" for any reason, you can purchase another one from Lost&Found for a high price.

简体中文

【大图书馆】在语言层加入了日语平假名，和片假名的机制一样。

【迷失于沙粒中】故事剧情继续。（变量从725到740。有两种解决在宗教层遇到的问题的方式）

【迷失于沙粒中】新的任务物品：阿腾经文：直至永恒.

【丐帮】如果你因为各种原因丢失了【阿腾经文：直至永恒】，你可以在丐帮营地的失物贩卖地点支付一笔较高的金额后重新获得一本。