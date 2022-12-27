Patch-fix. 27.12.22

Stalkers!
Here is a list of changes that are included in today's patch fix:
Events:
Usov-Topi:
– Fixed NPC spawning during events. Those NPCs that were born before the start of the event do not disappear, the players also need to eliminate them.
Gingerbread Madness:
– Reduced the number of gifts needed to win stalkers.
– Reduced the health of the Gingerbread Man.
Bonfire:
– Changed the phases in the event. Mutants have been added to the second phase, and the time has also been increased. The third phase now consists of Mutating Draug only.
– Players will no longer be able to climb houses near the event.
– Fixed a bug where the Mutating Draug would not take blister damage.
Quests:
– The Winter Cabin group now properly displays the Advanced Services reputation bonus and access to the Dispatcher trade works correctly.
– Father Frost now ignores PK status.
– Safe zones in City N now do not work for players in PvP status (blue color of the nickname).
– Fixed some inactive teleportation points that Father Frost could send when receiving additional gifts (because of which the character did not move anywhere).
– Added markers for completing the phases of the quest “And again the road is covered in ice…” in the “Forgotten Ice” event
Mutants:
– Increased the drop rate of all parts of the Spooky Doll and the Mask when searching the Sages.
Bugfixes:
– Fixed a bug where animals and mutants started attacking the player before the end of loading into the world. For example, when leaving the entrance.
Sincerely,
SO Team
Changed files in this update