Patch-fix. 27.12.22

Share · View all patches · Build 10219606 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 11:06:06 UTC by Wendy

Stalkers!

Here is a list of changes that are included in today's patch fix:

Events:

Usov-Topi:

– Fixed NPC spawning during events. Those NPCs that were born before the start of the event do not disappear, the players also need to eliminate them.

Gingerbread Madness:

– Reduced the number of gifts needed to win stalkers.

– Reduced the health of the Gingerbread Man.

Bonfire:

– Changed the phases in the event. Mutants have been added to the second phase, and the time has also been increased. The third phase now consists of Mutating Draug only.

– Players will no longer be able to climb houses near the event.

– Fixed a bug where the Mutating Draug would not take blister damage.

Quests:

– The Winter Cabin group now properly displays the Advanced Services reputation bonus and access to the Dispatcher trade works correctly.

– Father Frost now ignores PK status.

– Safe zones in City N now do not work for players in PvP status (blue color of the nickname).

– Fixed some inactive teleportation points that Father Frost could send when receiving additional gifts (because of which the character did not move anywhere).

– Added markers for completing the phases of the quest “And again the road is covered in ice…” in the “Forgotten Ice” event

Mutants:

– Increased the drop rate of all parts of the Spooky Doll and the Mask when searching the Sages.

Bugfixes:



– Fixed a bug where animals and mutants started attacking the player before the end of loading into the world. For example, when leaving the entrance.

Sincerely,

SO Team