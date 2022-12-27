 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 27 December 2022

Update 1.59-3 Patch Notes

Update 1.59-3 Patch Notes

  • You can now hold R (reload) button for 0.75 seconds to quickly switch to another ammo type (such as AP) in your backpack.

  • Added 7.62x54r Armor Piercing Ammo

  • Fixed a bug with movement "springing" when holding LMB while aiming and strafing

  • Fixed a bug with mouse click move "dragging" the player

  • Fixed a bug with player character stucking in the middle of air after arriving at a new location

  • Added 3 new background ambient music

  • If you receive an item from NPC during dialogue, and there is no room in the backpack, causing the item to drop to the ground, you will receive a warning about it so that you won't miss the item.

