Update 1.59-3 Patch Notes

You can now hold R (reload) button for 0.75 seconds to quickly switch to another ammo type (such as AP) in your backpack.

Fixed a bug with player character stucking in the middle of air after arriving at a new location

If you receive an item from NPC during dialogue, and there is no room in the backpack, causing the item to drop to the ground, you will receive a warning about it so that you won't miss the item.