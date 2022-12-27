-
You can now hold R (reload) button for 0.75 seconds to quickly switch to another ammo type (such as AP) in your backpack.
-
Added 7.62x54r Armor Piercing Ammo
-
Fixed a bug with movement "springing" when holding LMB while aiming and strafing
-
Fixed a bug with mouse click move "dragging" the player
-
Fixed a bug with player character stucking in the middle of air after arriving at a new location
-
Added 3 new background ambient music
-
If you receive an item from NPC during dialogue, and there is no room in the backpack, causing the item to drop to the ground, you will receive a warning about it so that you won't miss the item.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 27 December 2022
Update 1.59-3 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update