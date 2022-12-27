 Skip to content

LEMURIA update for 27 December 2022

LEMURIA: Update 1.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10219305

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear friends! Update 1.5.4 has been published. The following changes have been made to the game:

  • The dance podium in the Club is now illuminated. Clipping of some cameras with the environment has also been fixed there.
  • Self-exploding nurses in the Clinic now appear only at the level of tactical complexity no less than Normal.
  • Reduced the volume of alarms about enemy detection in the Motel and the Suburbs.
  • Other minor changes.

Thanks to everyone who helped the appearance of this update.

