LEMURIA: Update 1.5.4

Dear friends! Update 1.5.4 has been published. The following changes have been made to the game:
- The dance podium in the Club is now illuminated. Clipping of some cameras with the environment has also been fixed there.
- Self-exploding nurses in the Clinic now appear only at the level of tactical complexity no less than Normal.
- Reduced the volume of alarms about enemy detection in the Motel and the Suburbs.
- Other minor changes.
Thanks to everyone who helped the appearance of this update.
Changed files in this update