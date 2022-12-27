LEMURIA: Update 1.5.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10219305 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends! Update 1.5.4 has been published. The following changes have been made to the game:

The dance podium in the Club is now illuminated. Clipping of some cameras with the environment has also been fixed there.

Self-exploding nurses in the Clinic now appear only at the level of tactical complexity no less than Normal.

Reduced the volume of alarms about enemy detection in the Motel and the Suburbs.

Other minor changes.

Thanks to everyone who helped the appearance of this update.