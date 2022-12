Share · View all patches · Build 10219279 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Two years have passed and it's the season of snow again.

This time we have added basic 'Controller Support' to the game, so you can play through Xbox controller or SteamDeck.

We have also improved the English translation of the game, fixing many grammar and translation problems.

We hope everyone stays away from epidemics and enjoys the warmth of the holiday season!