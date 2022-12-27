New World: "It Go"

Hello! We figured we'd surprise you with one more update for 2022. After this, we'll see you in the new year!

New World

World XI: It Go (Music by answearing machine, Level by Rikri, Character Design and Assets by Kyle, Animation and VFX by Firestix)

There's a few things we want to note about this world.

This is our first time working with our new VFX Artist, Firestix! You may know him from his many…cursed…works in the Steam Workshop! Firestix went absolutely above and beyond with the animation in this new world, we're really excited for you to check it out.

This world is very fast and difficult, intended for a hardcore audience. You can only find it on "Crown Island", the secret area where we've housed all of our most challenging levels. You can unlock Crown Island by beating the bonus level, "B-X: Thanks For Playing My Game." After that, a gemstone on the main menu will bring you to Crown Island. This is just a little treat for the subset of players who have conquered everything else the game has to offer. If that sounds like you, then we hope you enjoy the challenge!

Have fun!

Additions and Improvements

You may have noticed that we're now experimenting with a "bulletin board" feature on the start-up screen of the game. The rooster sign will feature news related to the game before you navigate the main menu. Neat, right?

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year

This is the final update you should expect to see from us in 2022! After taking a few weeks off for the holidays, we'll be back in 2023 to add more Featured Levels and small improvements.

A Dance of Fire and Ice, the Neo Cosmos DLC, and Rhythm Doctor are all on sale as part of the Steam Winter Sale. If you haven't tried all three before, now is a good time to pick them up. Likewise, if you have a friend who might enjoy rhythm games, let them know about the sale. Or surprise them with a gifted copy in their Steam inbox!

Thanks so much for playing, and for all the support in 2022. It really means a lot. We never knew that people would still be enjoying ADOFAI for this long, but the continued support on social media, the playthroughs on Youtube and Twitch, and over 15,000 community levels on Steam Workshop have all been so eye-opening for us. Thank you.

Twitter: @adofai

Official Discord: https://7thbe.at/discord/

Website: https://7thbe.at/