Version 0.8.0

Added:
Hot seat mode is now supported:
Multiple players use the same device and take turns playing the game
Editor maps can also select multiple players for testing
Added 5 new tile styles for Christmas
Improvements:
In the scoreboard, you can view the score histogram of all players
The workshop and hot seat modes also have their own corresponding real-time save files
Fixed:
Fixed an issue where random maps could not be used in online games
Fixed the problem that too many operation steps caused the recording to fail
Changed files in this update