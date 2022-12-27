Version 0.8.0

Added:

Hot seat mode is now supported:

Multiple players use the same device and take turns playing the game

Editor maps can also select multiple players for testing

Added 5 new tile styles for Christmas

Improvements:

In the scoreboard, you can view the score histogram of all players

The workshop and hot seat modes also have their own corresponding real-time save files

Fixed:

Fixed an issue where random maps could not be used in online games

Fixed the problem that too many operation steps caused the recording to fail