Numeral Lord update for 27 December 2022

Version 0.8.0

27 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
Hot seat mode is now supported:
Multiple players use the same device and take turns playing the game
Editor maps can also select multiple players for testing
Added 5 new tile styles for Christmas

Improvements:
In the scoreboard, you can view the score histogram of all players
The workshop and hot seat modes also have their own corresponding real-time save files

Fixed:
Fixed an issue where random maps could not be used in online games
Fixed the problem that too many operation steps caused the recording to fail

