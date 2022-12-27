 Skip to content

A.N.N.E update for 27 December 2022

Fixed a mean Bug preventing the purchase/repair of the Ship's booster.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additional changes:

Fixed some bad Menu and hud scaling.
the collectible rifle is now visually aligned.
changed collision size on the Data Server Ship quest item.

PC available, MAC and Linux shortly. Thank you

Changed files in this update

A.N.N.E_Windows Depot 262378
