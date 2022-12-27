Update 2022/12/27

This update includes the ability to place icons on the auto-map and various game balance adjustments. also includes the beta update after 11/9/2022, which is expected to slightly improve the visibility of text in some low-resolution environments due to a change in the font display. At this time, there are no plans to revamp the UI itself for low-resolution environments. Please use the SD/3:2 UI if you wish to increase the font size.
New
- When using the "Wizard Eye" or items with the same effect, the icon can now be placed on the auto-map.
Icons are not reflected on the minimap.
Updates
- The number of monsters is now more correctly distributed.
- The scenario setting "Magic Bonus" now affects only the addition/decreased to the base damage by the current INT/PIE.
- Random (non-fixed) encounters that occur on fixed-encounter grids in the dungeons will now use the correct random encounter settings instead of the monsters set in the fixed-encounter squares.
- Revival during combat is now possible for "Cure" type spells when the revival effect is set by scenarios.
- Changed the display of continuous magic effects during movement in the HDUI and added a magic ban state icon (good one will be prepared later.).
- When storing a batch of unidentified items in an item box, items that are being equipped are now excluded. Also, added a message when there is no item in the box.
- Adjusted the portraits display method when using with screen resolutions other than 1920x1080.
- Adjusted the position of the "change equipment" command just before the start of the battle.
- When a bishop's identify generates the negative effect "fear", it will not send the user to the next page until the correct pagination button is pressed.
Fixes
- When the spell "Cure All" was cast by an enemy, there were cases where an enemy who had fallen that turn would be revived.
- In scenarios where a "Raise" type spell affected the whole group, the effect of the spell was not always correct when it was cast during combat.
- When a spell was set to affect the whole group, casting at certain times would cause the game to stop progressing.
- Off-screen mouse cursor movements were sometimes picked up in windowed mode.
- When casting the spell "Cure All" at camp, HP would sometimes recover beyond the limit.
just a display.
- When selling items in the HDUI store, the "Equipped" text was not positioned correctly.
- Class display was incorrect in the UI when passing items in the HDA UI.
- In some dungeon wall types in the HDB UI, objects were momentarily overlapping in the camera.
- The "Credit" of the user scenario comment was not displayed correctly.
Other Update/Fixes
- Beta updates after 11/9/2022
Changed files in this update