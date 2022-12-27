Update 2022/12/27

This update includes the ability to place icons on the auto-map and various game balance adjustments. also includes the beta update after 11/9/2022, which is expected to slightly improve the visibility of text in some low-resolution environments due to a change in the font display. At this time, there are no plans to revamp the UI itself for low-resolution environments. Please use the SD/3:2 UI if you wish to increase the font size.

New

When using the "Wizard Eye" or items with the same effect, the icon can now be placed on the auto-map. Icons are not reflected on the minimap.

Updates

The number of monsters is now more correctly distributed.

The scenario setting "Magic Bonus" now affects only the addition/decreased to the base damage by the current INT/PIE.

Random (non-fixed) encounters that occur on fixed-encounter grids in the dungeons will now use the correct random encounter settings instead of the monsters set in the fixed-encounter squares.

Revival during combat is now possible for "Cure" type spells when the revival effect is set by scenarios.

Changed the display of continuous magic effects during movement in the HDUI and added a magic ban state icon (good one will be prepared later.).

When storing a batch of unidentified items in an item box, items that are being equipped are now excluded. Also, added a message when there is no item in the box.

Adjusted the portraits display method when using with screen resolutions other than 1920x1080.

Adjusted the position of the "change equipment" command just before the start of the battle.

When a bishop's identify generates the negative effect "fear", it will not send the user to the next page until the correct pagination button is pressed.

Fixes

When the spell "Cure All" was cast by an enemy, there were cases where an enemy who had fallen that turn would be revived.

In scenarios where a "Raise" type spell affected the whole group, the effect of the spell was not always correct when it was cast during combat.

When a spell was set to affect the whole group, casting at certain times would cause the game to stop progressing.

Off-screen mouse cursor movements were sometimes picked up in windowed mode.

When casting the spell "Cure All" at camp, HP would sometimes recover beyond the limit. just a display.

When selling items in the HDUI store, the "Equipped" text was not positioned correctly.

Class display was incorrect in the UI when passing items in the HDA UI.

In some dungeon wall types in the HDB UI, objects were momentarily overlapping in the camera.

The "Credit" of the user scenario comment was not displayed correctly.

Other Update/Fixes