Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.27.2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on December 27, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

12/27 23:00 ~ 12/28 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

New Year Bingo Web Event New Year Login Bonus EOY Coin/EXP Buff Wave Extra Points Event [SNS] Share Double D's Spotlight Event Reward Distribution Weekly Best Zombie Hunter Reward Distribution

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.