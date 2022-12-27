Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.27.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on December 27, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
12/27 23:00 ~ 12/28 02:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
- New Year Bingo Web Event
- New Year Login Bonus
- EOY Coin/EXP Buff Wave
- Extra Points Event
- [SNS] Share Double D's Spotlight Event Reward Distribution
- Weekly Best Zombie Hunter Reward Distribution
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
