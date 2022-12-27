 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 27 December 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.27.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10218802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on December 27, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
12/27 23:00 ~ 12/28 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

  1. New Year Bingo Web Event
  2. New Year Login Bonus
  3. EOY Coin/EXP Buff Wave
  4. Extra Points Event
  5. [SNS] Share Double D's Spotlight Event Reward Distribution
  6. Weekly Best Zombie Hunter Reward Distribution

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

Changed depots in devqa branch

View more data in app history for build 10218802
3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link