Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 27 December 2022

Winter and Alchemy Festival events

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-The end a-month festival is a new event that will trigger once the player finishes the alchemy side quest line.
The Festival happens every 12th day of the month in-game and the player will get a quest to find it for the first time.

-Winter event will be active for the 3 last months of the in-game year. Winter means longer nights and occasionally snowdrops.

-Added 3 other secret events which are triggered under specific conditions, it remains for a player to discover them.

