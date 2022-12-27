Version 2.6.0: So I Made An AI

Share · View all patches · Build 10218679 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 04:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Added a new enemy AI system that tracks your movement patterns and adapts over the course of the match.

I can't give away all the specifics of the system but there is a little recap at the end of a match that shows the percentage of the time you moved in each of the 8 directions as a little fun teaser.

There really isn't much more I can say, except I hope it doesn't become sentient and take over the world.

Anyways, on with the show.

Balance changes and bugfixes

Increased Octo speed and damage.

Reduced driller dash cooldown on startup.

Increased evolved goo ball health.

Increased laser cube health and reduced speed.

Adjusted enemy and special event spawning to change based on time, not Osiris amount.

Max enemy number from 50 to 40.

Maroon fog is now unlocked by default.