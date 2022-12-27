Update Note - 12/27

What's up, folks!

In this update, we added a new option of [Bizarre Dream] - Lone Wolf. You could select 1 extra spiritual blessing before a run starts, and challenge the game in multiplayer difficulty on your own. Meanwhile, we added 13 new Spiritual Jades in [Spiritual Assault]. Now, you could save up to 3 Spiritual Jade plans for each hero. At last, there are some adjustments and optimizations for Spiritual Ascensions, Weapons, Stages, and Monsters. We will keep polishing Spiritual Assault in the upcoming updates. Thanks for your support!

If you have any problems during the game and cannot use the in-game feedback function, you could send your Steam ID, issues descriptions and screenshots to qhstaff@2980.com, we will locate and fix the problem as soon as possible.

Bizarre Dream

New Option

Lone Wolf

You can choose 1 extra general Spiritual Blessing before a run. But enemies will be fiercer.

Only available in single play. But the amount of enemies is same with in multiplayer (enemy status is not changed). You could select the player counts.

Spiritual Assault

Now you can save up to 3 Spirit Concentrator plans for each hero, and select one of them before game start.

Spiritual Jade

New

[Chrono Magazine]: -3s Primary Skill cooldown every time you reload.

[Chromatic Magazine]: Release an Elemental pulse every time you reload.

[Vibrative Timer]: There is an 20% chance to reset Primary Skill cooldown every time you defeat an enemy.

[Total Recovery]: Fully recover HP, Armor/Shield and ammo reserve every time you level up.

[Lightweights]: For every empty slot in Spirit Concentrator, +5 Max HP and Max Armor/Shield, +2% Movement Speed, -1% Dash/Primary Skill cooldown, +3% Weapon/Skill DMG.

[Launcher Scavenger]: For every 50 enemies defeated, there is an extra Launcher drop.

[Pistol Scavenger]: For every 50 enemies defeated, there is an extra Pistol drop.

[Sniper Scavenger]: For every 50 enemies defeated, there is an extra Sniper drop.

[Shotgun Scavenger]: For every 50 enemies defeated, there is an extra Shotgun drop.

[SMG Scavenger]: For every 50 enemies defeated, there is an extra SMG drop.

[Injector Scavenger]: For every 50 enemies defeated, there is an extra Injector drop.

[Rifle Scavenger]: For every 50 enemies defeated, there is an extra Sniper drop.* [Melee Scavenger]: For every 50 enemies defeated, there is an extra Melee Weapon drop.

Adjustments

[Golden Touch]

Old: You can recycle weapons and scrolls at 20% selling price

New: You can recycle weapons and scrolls. For every weapon recycled, +2% Weapon DMG, up to 100%. For every scroll recycled, +10% Skill DMG, up to 100%.

[Flexible Strike]

Old: -75% cooldown of Soul Strike when it misses.

New: -3s Soul Strike cooldown.

[Thorny Cape]

Old: Remove all Elemental Effects upon losing 20% HP.

New: Remove all Elemental Effects and recover 10% HP upon losing 20% HP.

[Reliable Bun] shape changed from 22 to 12.

Optimized the description of [Meltdown].

Optimized the interaction of [Craftsman's Inheritor]. Now the number of scroll is displayed when selecting rewards.

Spiritual Ascensions

New

[Rapid Cast]

-80% Primary Skill cooldown, -20% Weapon/Skill Total DMG.

Adjustments

[Instant Toxins]

Old: Smoke Grenade dissipates immediately after it explodes, dealing all intended DMG instantly.

New: +30% Smoke Grenade Total DMG. Smoke Grenade dissipates immediately after it explodes, dealing all intended DMG instantly.

[Spiritual Ignition]

Old: Cast [Spiritual Ignition] once upon Dashing, dealing Fire DMG and Burning Effect to all enemies within 10m.

New: Cast [Spiritual Ignition] for every 10m moved, dealing Fire DMG once to all enemies within 10m. The DMG is equivalent to a 50% charged [Spiritual Flame].

[Roving Orb] - optimized the explosion positions when you have [Energy Bolt].

[Be Right Back] - optimized the in effect time

[Blazing Nova] - optimized the backswing.

[Scorching Force] - optimized the description.

[Spiritual Goblets] Refresh Optimization: increased the weight of General Spiritual Ascensions, the same Spiritual Ascensions will not appear in the next refresh.

Occult Scroll Adjustments in Spiritual Assault:

New Scrolls:

Dual-edge

Veteran

Adjustments:

Veteran:

Old: +1 Max HP for each enemy you kill within 7m.

New: +1 Max HP for each enemy you kill within 7m (up to 200).

Old: +1 Max Shield/Armor for each enemy you kill within 7m.

New: +1 Max Shield/Armor for each enemy you kill within 7m (up to 200).

Old: Gain 0.5% DMG dealt and 0.1% DMG taken for each enemy you kill.

New: Gain 0.5% DMG dealt and 0.1% DMG taken for each enemy you kill (up to 1500 stacks).

Old: Gain 1% DMG dealt and 0.2% DMG taken (up to +20% DMG taken) for each enemy you kill.

New: Gain 1% DMG dealt (up to 1500 stacks) and 0.2% DMG taken (up to +20% DMG taken) for each enemy you kill.

Hero

Optimized the description of [Li’s] Ascension - [Molten Meteor].

Monster

[Gluttony]

Optimized the drop point of rock pillar.

Lowered the frequency of energy cannon attack when [Gluttony] is in low HP.

Lowered the damage reduction ratio when it doesn’t hit the weak spots.

Increased the backswing of energy cannon attack.

Increased the damage of hand sweep attack.

Fixed the display error when the phase changes.

[Spiritual Assault]

[Exploding Lantern Spirit] and [Pyro Lantern Spirit] no longer explode when they are defeated.

Reduced the stun duration of charge attack of [Catfish Man]

Optimized the teleport location of [Elite Monk].

Weapon

[Wheel Saw]

Enhanced skill requirements updated - If all Projectiles/attacks in a shot/Weapon Skill hit the enemy, the next Weapon Skill will be enhanced.

Optimized the cross hair animation.

Optimized the sound effect of weapon skill.

Stage

Objective:

Find the real Dragon Qian and defeat it to get the reward!

Adjustments:

[Dragon Qian] now deploys [Copper Mine] that explode in while to the nearby area.

[Dragon Qian] can summon dummies to confuse players. The dummy [Dragon Qian] is lightly different from the real one.

[Freezing Timer] will appear in the Vault. Picking it up can [Chrono Freeze] the real [Dragon Qian].

Interaction

Added the Exclusive Inscription info at Weapon Logbook.

Team members can cancel the matchmaking right now.

Sounds

Optimized the EXP acquiring sound effects.

Graphics

New Option - Dynamic Graphic Adjustment: When FPS is too low, the graphic settings will be lowered automatically to have better FPS performance.

Optimized some effects when the Special Effect option is low.

Bug Fix

Fixed a issue that when [Qing Yan] has Lv3 [Steel Armor], [Last Stand] cannot be triggered properly after triggering [All or Nothing].

Fixed an issue that [Xing Zhe’s] ascension [Smash into Dust] does not work properly under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that when [Easy Kill] is removed by [Break the Ice], the stack will reset after re-acquire it.

Fixed an issue that Lv1 [Luminous Heart] still in effect after it is removed by [Break the Ice].

Fixed an issue that the damage of [Tao’s] flying sword stacks improperly when the game freezes.

Fixed an issue that [Lei Luo’s] ascension - [Magical Supply] can be triggered improperly under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that when [Xing Zhe] is holding Shotgun, [Soul Strike] deals damage to [Gluttony] improperly.

Fixed an issue that Spiritual Jade [Internal Circulation] can be triggered after [Li] stop casting the Primary Skill.

Fixed an issue that [Extra Shot] cannot be triggered by [Qian Sui].

Fixed an issue that the VFX of teammate’s [Cleave] does not display properly.

Fixed an issue that the flame effect of [Elite Mandrill Cavalry] does not disappear properly.

Fixed an issue that the sword wind attack of [Elite Catfish Warrior] can be blocked by other enemies.

Fixed an issue that [Flowing Light] and [Poisonous Ghost] cannot hit [Gluttony] properly.

Fixed an issue that when firing [Cloud Weaver] while entering CG cut scene, [Cloud Weaver] cannot fire properly.

Fixed an issue that the fire range of [Radioactive Gauntlet] is improper.

Fixed an issue that the weapon skill of [Radioactive Gauntlet] cannot properly trigger [Wait for Good], [Perfect Sixth] and some other scrolls.

Fixed an issue that the damage times of the enhanced laser of [Radioactive Gauntlet] is improper.

Fixed the RoF error of [Rainbow]

Fixed an issue that drops may not be obtained properly in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1] and [Shoreside Valley].

Fixed an issue that players may get out of the map in [Snowy Fairyland].

Fixed an issue that the prompt of revive teammate at Peddler is improper in [Spiritual Assault].

Fixed an issue that when selecting an existed reward, the reward will disappear in [Spiritual Assault].

Fixed an issue that enemies may pass through the wall in [Spiritual Assault].

Fixed an issue that enhanced scrolls cannot be hand over at the Mysterious Chest.

Fixed an issue that players cannot interact properly after being revived at Peddler.

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, icons at the state bar may disappear.

Fixed an issue that some sound effects are lost in [Spiritual Assault].

Fixed an issue that the knock down voice of [Lei Luo] is improper.

Fixed an issue that [Gluttony’s] sound effect does not stop properly.

Fixed an issue that [Wind God’s] sound effect does not stop properly.

