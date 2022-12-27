New boss: Kalofrioh, Autarch of Storms

Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here and welcome to another Droplet: States of Matter update! Early access 1.22 is now available! This update replaces the Los Ninos boss fight with a brand new encounter - a two headed dragon named Kalofrioh.

In this reimagined encounter, Kalofrioh will regularly change the overall temperature of the arena, forcing you to adapt to the situation. Partway through the fight, the two of them will combine their forces to turn the battlefield into a dangerous thunderstorm.

I chose to overhaul this boss for a variety of reasons. While I liked the idea of a two headed dragon with control over fire and ice, I felt the need to give the character design a second pass. My goal this time around was to create a much more imposing and threatening foe that would better convey the stakes of Droplet's and Molly-QL's mission to save the world.

It was also an opportunity to explore some interesting mechanics. With the weather changing mechanics also affecting the terrain itself, I came up with several creative tricks to achieve the unique effects seen in this encounter.

As January 2023 will mark the fifth year of development of Droplet: States of Matter, I wanted to thank all those who have supported me in developing this game. It's been a long journey, and there will be more to look forward to in the coming months.

That's all for now! And with that, thank you for following the development of Droplet: States of Matter!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

New boss named Kalofrioh which takes the place of the Los Ninos fight.

Ammo pickups now restore to maximum ammo.

Audio

New music for the Kalofrioh boss fight.

Text

Dialogue during boss battles now plays more clearly and with its own separate text box.

Fixed a misspelled word in the opening cutscene.

Misc