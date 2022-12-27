 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wayward Terran Frontier: Zero Falls update for 27 December 2022

Finally found the invisible monster bug

Share · View all patches · Build 10218456 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the rapid series of bug filled updates. Here's what happened:

I for the life of me could not figure out why the monsters would sometimes go invisible. So I wrote code that would try really hard to render them even if their animation was in a corrupted state. The new code immediately produced crashes without crash logs in version 0.9.3.01 and so in 0.9.3.02 I updated the code to catch those crashes with a proper crash log and also improved my rendering without art code....which immediately crashed again. Turns out I was looking in the wrong place because the issue wasn't with the artwork or the animations of monsters at all, but with their pathfinding. A very well hidden bug with monster pathfinding was attempting to normalize a zero vector (an impossible mathematical operation) and the result was that monster position data was becoming corrupted with a NaN value (not a number) and since we do math on that position for the sake of rendering the NaN was spreading to other variables making the monsters invisible.

This same pathfinding was used in other places and so this fix should probably result in other fixes such as fixes to bugs having to do with your crew members doing strange things while following you.

Changed files in this update

Zero Falls Content Depot 392081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link