December 27th Update Complete

Greetings Commanders.

The update for Dec. 27th, 2022 is complete.

If the update hasn't been applied, please restart the game to apply the update.

Limited-Time Costume Repeat Package is now available!

The perfect chance to get the limited-time costume from the previous Shop of Desires!

Don't miss out on the "Holy Night Flower Package" which includes Shizuru's limited-time costume "Holy Night Flower" and more!

※ Available until Jan. 10th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)

Celebrating the release of the Limited Kirara Package!

2-1. New supporter available in the Shop of Desires!

The limited supporter 【UR】【Holy Night】Onisaki Kirara will be available in the Shop of Desires.

※ Available until Jan. 10th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)

2-2. Weekly Missions are live!

Weekly missions celebrating the release of a limited package are live!!

※ Mission Info.: Clear Daily Quests 30 times

└ Mission Reward: 【UR】 Christmas Twinkle (Kirara)

※ Available from Dec. 25th, 2022, 15:00 (UTC) ~ Jan. 1st, 2023, 14:59 (UTC)

Suspension of cheating users

In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 18 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

