December 27th Update Complete

Greetings Commanders.
The update for Dec. 27th, 2022 is complete.
If the update hasn't been applied, please restart the game to apply the update.
- Limited-Time Costume Repeat Package is now available!
The perfect chance to get the limited-time costume from the previous Shop of Desires!
Don't miss out on the "Holy Night Flower Package" which includes Shizuru's limited-time costume "Holy Night Flower" and more!
※ Available until Jan. 10th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)
- Celebrating the release of the Limited Kirara Package!
2-1. New supporter available in the Shop of Desires!
The limited supporter 【UR】【Holy Night】Onisaki Kirara will be available in the Shop of Desires.
※ Available until Jan. 10th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)
2-2. Weekly Missions are live!
Weekly missions celebrating the release of a limited package are live!!
※ Mission Info.: Clear Daily Quests 30 times
└ Mission Reward: 【UR】 Christmas Twinkle (Kirara)
※ Available from Dec. 25th, 2022, 15:00 (UTC) ~ Jan. 1st, 2023, 14:59 (UTC)
- Suspension of cheating users
In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 18 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.
mander060410
mander4858449
2
0002
人
波
儿
**leker
料
i
**melyn19
u (^_^)
丶
**爸OL
mander4564413
**t
**硬
崽
If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.
In order to protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.
Stay tuned!
