Dransik 2.0 - Build: 336.120

Fixes and continued improvements and additions.
Weight, Size (Capacity), and messaging around containers underwent a major overall. Login/Logout went through a major refactor and improvements. And finally, fixed an issue with the map if you are multi-accounting using just one steam folder.
Changes
- Stacks now show their calculated weight and calculated size (Capacity) used
- Containers show their Max Size (Capacity) and the count, calculated weight, and calculated size used (capacity used) of the contents.
- Encumbered messaging is now better and a visual indicator on open containers (backpack and others in inventory)
- All items now show the Size (capacity) they use and their weight
- NPCs now show their level and a very simple con rating
- Shops won’t close by default when you buy/sell
- All towns have FOOD for sale
- Quantities of stackable items in stores fixed
Fixes
- Spelling typo on message when adding to the guild
- Show bank capacity similar to weight capacity for backpack / Feature: Add weight to backpack header?
- Message received when purchasing Items needs extra space between quant and product name
- Tooltips in trade not showing up
- Log-out timer = >The logout process can now be interrupted (by the player)
- Skill bar => Skills now refresh properly when floaters or not as you gain experience
- Default UI Config is not being used when creating a new character
- Map Reveal => Fixed multiple accounts on the same computer resetting the minimap (note, will cause the current one to reset - sorry).
- No longer possible to be ‘stuck online’
- 2 Banished Knight Gear set to Divine, switched to ANY
- Dark crusher not working properly, fixed
Changed files in this update