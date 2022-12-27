 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dransik update for 27 December 2022

Dransik 2.0 - Build: 336.120

Share · View all patches · Build 10218389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and continued improvements and additions.

Weight, Size (Capacity), and messaging around containers underwent a major overall. Login/Logout went through a major refactor and improvements. And finally, fixed an issue with the map if you are multi-accounting using just one steam folder.

Changes

  • Stacks now show their calculated weight and calculated size (Capacity) used
  • Containers show their Max Size (Capacity) and the count, calculated weight, and calculated size used (capacity used) of the contents.
  • Encumbered messaging is now better and a visual indicator on open containers (backpack and others in inventory)
  • All items now show the Size (capacity) they use and their weight
  • NPCs now show their level and a very simple con rating
  • Shops won’t close by default when you buy/sell
  • All towns have FOOD for sale
  • Quantities of stackable items in stores fixed

Fixes

  • Spelling typo on message when adding to the guild
  • Show bank capacity similar to weight capacity for backpack / Feature: Add weight to backpack header?
  • Message received when purchasing Items needs extra space between quant and product name
  • Tooltips in trade not showing up
  • Log-out timer = >The logout process can now be interrupted (by the player)
  • Skill bar => Skills now refresh properly when floaters or not as you gain experience
  • Default UI Config is not being used when creating a new character
  • Map Reveal => Fixed multiple accounts on the same computer resetting the minimap (note, will cause the current one to reset - sorry).
  • No longer possible to be ‘stuck online’
  • 2 Banished Knight Gear set to Divine, switched to ANY
  • Dark crusher not working properly, fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link