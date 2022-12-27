Dransik 2.0 - Build: 336.120

Fixes and continued improvements and additions.

Weight, Size (Capacity), and messaging around containers underwent a major overall. Login/Logout went through a major refactor and improvements. And finally, fixed an issue with the map if you are multi-accounting using just one steam folder.

Changes

Stacks now show their calculated weight and calculated size (Capacity) used

Containers show their Max Size (Capacity) and the count, calculated weight, and calculated size used (capacity used) of the contents.

Encumbered messaging is now better and a visual indicator on open containers (backpack and others in inventory)

All items now show the Size (capacity) they use and their weight

NPCs now show their level and a very simple con rating

Shops won’t close by default when you buy/sell

All towns have FOOD for sale

Quantities of stackable items in stores fixed

Fixes