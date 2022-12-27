 Skip to content

Xross Dreams update for 27 December 2022

Patch: Are we asking the right questions?

Share · View all patches · Build 10218346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This one is a doozy. Thank you for your patience.

Patch notes, Xross Dreams v1.05:

  • Crush Wall is now visually aligned properly at all resolutions.
  • Comet's Next is now visually aligned properly at all resolutions.
  • Dinosaur's board is now visually aligned properly at all resolutions when in rear position.
  • Drop-type Dreamers no longer experience Delayed Auto Shift when pressing Up or Down. This was an oversight; I treated all directions the same with DAS until today.
  • Drop-type Dreamers now decrease Lock Delay by 1f (down from 20f) when holding Down on a locking Piece. I set out to make this the Versus Game of puzzle games, down to the responsiveness of the controls. It turns out this decision has been a bit alarming to some.
  • Rewrote Online input interpreter, resulting in MUCH fewer desyncs. They can still happen, but they are much rarer.

"Would I rather fix lag problems or desync problems?" I asked myself, 5 years ago. Simple, I thought, nobody wants the game to be slower. Smoothness was the priority.

I'm really glad you're enjoying Xross Dreams. There's more good to come.

