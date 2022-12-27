Patch: Are we asking the right questions?

Share · View all patches · Build 10218346 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 03:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This one is a doozy. Thank you for your patience.

Patch notes, Xross Dreams v1.05:

Crush Wall is now visually aligned properly at all resolutions.

Comet's Next is now visually aligned properly at all resolutions.

Dinosaur's board is now visually aligned properly at all resolutions when in rear position.

Drop-type Dreamers no longer experience Delayed Auto Shift when pressing Up or Down. This was an oversight; I treated all directions the same with DAS until today.

This was an oversight; I treated all directions the same with DAS until today. Drop-type Dreamers now decrease Lock Delay by 1f (down from 20f) when holding Down on a locking Piece. I set out to make this the Versus Game of puzzle games, down to the responsiveness of the controls. It turns out this decision has been a bit alarming to some.

I set out to make this the Versus Game of puzzle games, down to the responsiveness of the controls. It turns out this decision has been a bit alarming to some. Rewrote Online input interpreter, resulting in MUCH fewer desyncs. They can still happen, but they are much rarer.

"Would I rather fix lag problems or desync problems?" I asked myself, 5 years ago. Simple, I thought, nobody wants the game to be slower. Smoothness was the priority.

I'm really glad you're enjoying Xross Dreams. There's more good to come.