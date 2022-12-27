Update 1.1.9

This small update includes a minimap, a new npc, and many other small changes.
full changelog:
-The lantern now automatically turns on when picked up
-"Gub" can be found near spawn and requests you to find his child
-"Delmer" can be found near the top hat and can be given back to Gub
-The new minimap is another camera that shows you more than you would normally be able to see
-The evil ghosts now rotate towards the player
-The menu indicator now disappears after a little bit
Changed files in this update