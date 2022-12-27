UPDATE 1.3

ATTENTION ALL STAFF

Our Human Resources department have made a push to improve workplace morale. We believe a safer work environment will lead to happier employees - and greater productivity. We've introduced several safety enhancements in the form of safety equipment, access key-cards and general workplace improvements.

MALUM CO.

Changing lives.

Hey guys,

It's been a while since the last update (again...). I'm hoping this one is worth the wait.

I'm calling this the 'Human Resources update'. An update focused on improving the game with a few new mechanics (which bring new strategic opportunities), new rooms, new items and general game polish and bug fixing.

A few of these fixes come from things pointed out by players - thanks for the continued support!

Cheers,

Roarke

KEYCARD:

I've added a keycard with the intention of opening up new strategies and elevating under-valued game mechanics.

The keycard is a once-per-run pickup (spawning based on character Luck) which allows you to unlock the exit elevator and leave a floor whenever you choose.

This could be used to save an entire floor's worth of ammo (if you evade/stealth passed monsters).

It could be used to aid in speed runs - working around finding the best floor to skip in your current speed run seed.

At some point you'll probably used it to save your skin and escape to the next floor if you find yourself low on supplies and hunted by multiple foes.

BODY ARMOUR:

I've reworked the game's damage system to introduce body armour.

This should further expand possible strategies and synergise with the games current pool of upgrades.

Body Armour is a once-per-run pickup (spawning based on character Luck) which applies in front of your health bar.

It can FULLY protect you from a few hits of ANY amount of damage (the Void and the Pit beneath the boss fight will still one-shot you).

The armour might save you in a pinch.

It might be just the thing you need to cross an unfortunately placed pool of acid.

Perhaps, combined with clever use of the keycard and dodges, you could take full body armour all the way to the boss fight and make yourself much safer during the climactic showdown.

Upgrade items:

After reworking the damage system, I added several 'safety equipment' upgrades which add general damage resistance (and can be stacked, to great effect).

Safety Goggles

Overalls

Gloves

Construction Helmet

NEW ROOMS:

Reception (Offices)

Server Room (Offices)

Crystal Research (Mines)

SMALLER IMPROVEMENTS:

Polished the bat swarms by adding idle sounds and dead bat visual effects

Improved spacial audio of lasers

Added bucked and mop world item which is now placed throughout runs to add another source of water (as water interacts with acid and electricity I wanted to make it more common).

Improved acid audio

