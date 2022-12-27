HBDIE: The Nonce 2 Update

Hello guys, new hbdie the nonce update no way. will probably be the last one because there's nothing else to do cant lie.

Here are some of the changes:

You can now skip that long ass intro at the start of the multiplayer game by hitting E

There is now character limits on room name and usernames which will prevent people from fully bugging the fucking game out and possibly crashing their game

Some new voice chat changes, it is now push to talk. just hold down V to talk, thats about it.

Probably will be last update for this game however new games for MylesPogStudios for 2023 which is so mad so be sure to sub to da youtube channel to be updated and dat.

in a bit