Share · View all patches · Build 10217978 · Last edited 27 December 2022 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Patch note: Added a cast of silhouette characters for NPC and other uses. d-(' ' d-) They can be found under SigCorp's cast.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1763930/Impostor_Factory__AU_Playbook/

To launch AU Playbook, launch Impostor Factory from Steam library, and select AU Playbook from the list.

Comic-making contest to announced tomorrow!