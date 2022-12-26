it wasnt the pathfinding causing the lag, it was the draw calls in the lighting asking the environment where in the day/ night cycle it was for no reason, save/load fixed too. the error was that the delayed scripts called after the room pass were getting culled before they pop. now that is solved. :3
CulixCupric's Temeritus: Dark Scion update for 26 December 2022
fixed saves and some draw call lag
Patchnotes via Steam Community
