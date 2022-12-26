 Skip to content

CulixCupric's Temeritus: Dark Scion update for 26 December 2022

fixed saves and some draw call lag

it wasnt the pathfinding causing the lag, it was the draw calls in the lighting asking the environment where in the day/ night cycle it was for no reason, save/load fixed too. the error was that the delayed scripts called after the room pass were getting culled before they pop. now that is solved. :3

