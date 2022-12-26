 Skip to content

Odd One Out update for 26 December 2022

V1.2.0 - Customise each level + alternative cursor

V1.2.0 - Customise each level + alternative cursor

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An alternative customisable play mode has been added that allows you to specify the exact level of difficulty and disable or enable features. The number of points per level that you earn in this mode correspond to the settings chosen.

New mode:

  • Set grid size (2-10)
  • Set motion level (0-3)
  • Set sway level (0-3)
  • Set rotation level (0-3)
  • Set whether symbols can be flipped (enable/disable)

New cursor:
A optional funky cursor has also been added, as an issue was raised that having the hovered symbol enlarge in size can make it harder to compare to the other symbols around it.

Changelog:

ADDED - Alternative cursor
ADDED - Custom play mode with 5 new fields

