Patch 2 (1.2.2)

Hi everyone, here is another small-ish patch, mainly to address some issues people have been experiencing in late game with the leader recruitment quests.

v1.2.2

Chapter 4 (Frigid Sea) Guidance

Added a map fragment that will reveal a key story location in Frigid Sea.

If you've explored several locations in the Frigid Sea and have not yet found the key story location, speak to the Researcher who's uncovered some extra information for you.

Lightkeeper Leader Recruitment

Fixed a (big) bug that could cause saving to be disabled while doing Lightkeeper Recruitment quests. If you experienced losing a lot of progress while doing the Lightkeeper quests, or any time after doing them, this should resolve your issues, though unfortunately that progress will not be automatically recovered.

If this happened to you, you can email your save file to me at david0evans(at)gmail(dot)com, and I should be able to manually fix your save so you don't have to redo everything.

This should also fix the issue for people who made it all the way to the final boss and seemed to get reset all the way back to an earlier step of Leader Recruitment.

Croaker Leader Recruitment

Fixed a bug in generation of Tekno Wreckage locations where they could mistakenly be placed in invalid locations such as the old Teknogaunt Boss location.

All Recruitment Questlines

Added a 'Save Fix' step after loading the game save which attempts to correct any saves that have been affected by the above bugs. If you're currently stuck in the Leader Recruitment part of the game due to your quest spawning in a bad location such as where the boss used to be, this should move those quests to a valid location automatically.

Once again, thank you everyone for playing and for continuing to be understanding of these frustrating issues! If you have more issues, feel free to post them in the Steam Community forum! I'll try to check comments here too but sometimes I forget.